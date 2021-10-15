Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz: Playoff push in full effect with 3 weeks left in regular season

High School Football

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football playoffs are inching closer, and many matchups over the next three weeks will have a significant impact on which teams will advance.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Portsmouth vs. North Kingstown.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHomeTime
JohnstonCentral Falls/BVP6 p.m.
LincolnMount Pleasant6 p.m.
West WarwickMount Hope6 p.m.
East GreenwichCranston East7 p.m.
East ProvidenceCumberland7 p.m.
St. RaphaelTolman7 p.m.
BarringtonCoventry7 p.m.
CharihoPilgrim7 p.m.
La SalleCranson West7 p.m.
EWG/ProutPonaganset7 p.m.
ScituateSmithfield7 p.m.
NarragansettMiddletown7 p.m.
PortsmouthNorth Kingstown7 p.m.
Moses BrownRogers7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

AwayHomeTime
Bishop StangAustin Prep6 p.m.
SeekonkApponequet6:30 p.m.
BourneFairhaven6:30 p.m.
Greater NB RVTOld Rochester6:30 p.m.
Dighton RehobothSomerset Berkley6:30 p.m.
Bishop FeehanCardinal Spellman6:30 p.m.
MansfieldAttleboro7 p.m.
FoxboroNorth Attleboro7 p.m.
New BedfordBridgewater Raynham7 p.m.
DurfeeDartmouth7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

