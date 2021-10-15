Friday Night Blitz: Playoff push in full effect with 3 weeks left in regular season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football playoffs are inching closer, and many matchups over the next three weeks will have a significant impact on which teams will advance.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Portsmouth vs. North Kingstown.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Johnston Central Falls/BVP 6 p.m. Lincoln Mount Pleasant 6 p.m. West Warwick Mount Hope 6 p.m. East Greenwich Cranston East 7 p.m. East Providence Cumberland 7 p.m. St. Raphael Tolman 7 p.m. Barrington Coventry 7 p.m. Chariho Pilgrim 7 p.m. La Salle Cranson West 7 p.m. EWG/Prout Ponaganset 7 p.m. Scituate Smithfield 7 p.m. Narragansett Middletown 7 p.m. Portsmouth North Kingstown 7 p.m. Moses Brown Rogers 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

Away Home Time Bishop Stang Austin Prep 6 p.m. Seekonk Apponequet 6:30 p.m. Bourne Fairhaven 6:30 p.m. Greater NB RVT Old Rochester 6:30 p.m. Dighton Rehoboth Somerset Berkley 6:30 p.m. Bishop Feehan Cardinal Spellman 6:30 p.m. Mansfield Attleboro 7 p.m. Foxboro North Attleboro 7 p.m. New Bedford Bridgewater Raynham 7 p.m. Durfee Dartmouth 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

