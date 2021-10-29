Friday Night Blitz: Teams fighting for playoff spots as season enters final week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The final week of the high school football season is upon us, meaning the outcome of many games will determine which teams advance to the playoffs.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: La Salle vs. North Kingstown.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Code Lincoln Barrington 6 p.m. Woonsocket Shea 6 p.m. Rogers Mount Pleasant 6 p.m. Juanita/PCD/Wheeler Davies Career & Tech 6 p.m. North Smithfield/MSC Narragansett 6 p.m. Cranston West East Providence 6:30 p.m. Moses Brown Coventry 7 p.m. Burrillville Cumberland 7 p.m. Ponaganset Smithfield 7 p.m. North Kingstown La Salle 7 p.m. Tiverton Scituate 7 p.m. Johnston Middletown 7 p.m. West Warwick Westerly 7 p.m. Tolman Mount Hope 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

Away Home Time Code Somerset Berkeley Greater NB RVT 6:30 p.m. Attleboro Taunton 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.