Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores

Friday Night Blitz: Teams fighting for playoff spots as season enters final week

High School Football

by: 12 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The final week of the high school football season is upon us, meaning the outcome of many games will determine which teams advance to the playoffs.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: La Salle vs. North Kingstown.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHomeTime Code
LincolnBarrington6 p.m.
WoonsocketShea6 p.m.
RogersMount Pleasant6 p.m.
Juanita/PCD/WheelerDavies Career & Tech6 p.m.
North Smithfield/MSCNarragansett6 p.m.
Cranston WestEast Providence6:30 p.m.
Moses BrownCoventry7 p.m.
BurrillvilleCumberland7 p.m.
PonagansetSmithfield7 p.m.
North KingstownLa Salle7 p.m.
TivertonScituate7 p.m.
JohnstonMiddletown7 p.m.
West WarwickWesterly7 p.m.
TolmanMount Hope7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

AwayHomeTime Code
Somerset BerkeleyGreater NB RVT6:30 p.m.
AttleboroTaunton7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/15/2021: Sen. Louis DiPalma, (D) District 12

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community