Friday Night Blitz: March 26

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The much-anticipated high school football season is back, and so is our Friday Night Blitz.

12 Sports’ Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello bring you scores, highlights and more from across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Home Away Time Code Bishop Hendricken – 42 Burrillville – 7 0:25 Chariho – 7 Johnston – 15 4:11 Lincoln – 8 Moses Brown – 27 3:39 East Greenwich – 37 Cranston East – 0 1:38 Tolman – 26 Mount Pleasant – 14 3:00 Central – 27 Cranston West – 13 1:09 N. Smithfield/MSC – 36 Tiverton – 0 4:44 Narragansett – 51 Hope – 0 5:44 Smithfield – 11 Toll Gate – 19 5:13 Cumberland – 15 Shea – 0 2:12 GNB Voke – 7 Apponequet – 45 8:10 Somerset-Berkley – 38 Seekonk – 0 7:41 Fairhaven – 7 Case – 0 6:45

*If using a phone, scores are best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

