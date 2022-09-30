PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football teams are returning to the gridiron Friday night as the season enters Week 4.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Tolman vs. Lincoln.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Westerly Shea Cranston East Barrington South Kingstown Portsmouth Moses Brown Johnston Tolman Lincoln Chariho Toll Gate West Warwick Narragansett Woonsocket Central Pilgrim Ponaganset East Providence Cranston West Coventry Middletown Mount Pleasant East Greenwich Mount Hope Rogers Saint Raphael North Kingstown La Salle Saint John’s Bishop Hendricken Catholic Memorial *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Away Home Durfee Barnstable New Bedford Lincoln Sudbury Fairhaven Bourne Sharon Case Old Rochester Greater New Bedford/RVT Taunton King Phillip Blue Hills RVT Diman RVT Attleboro Milford Bishop Feehan Archbishop Williams *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.