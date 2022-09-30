PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football teams are returning to the gridiron Friday night as the season enters Week 4.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Tolman vs. Lincoln.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHome
WesterlyShea
Cranston EastBarrington
South KingstownPortsmouth
Moses BrownJohnston
TolmanLincoln
CharihoToll Gate
West WarwickNarragansett
WoonsocketCentral
PilgrimPonaganset
East ProvidenceCranston West
CoventryMiddletown
Mount PleasantEast Greenwich
Mount HopeRogers
Saint RaphaelNorth Kingstown
La SalleSaint John’s
Bishop HendrickenCatholic Memorial
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

AwayHome
DurfeeBarnstable
New BedfordLincoln Sudbury
FairhavenBourne
SharonCase
Old RochesterGreater New Bedford/RVT
TauntonKing Phillip
Blue Hills RVTDiman RVT
AttleboroMilford
Bishop FeehanArchbishop Williams
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.