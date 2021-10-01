Friday Night Blitz: League play heats up as calendar flips to October

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fall is in the air as the high school football season enters week 4.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Bishop Hendricken vs. Catholic Memorial.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Home Away Time North Providence Juanita/PCD/Wheeler 6 p.m. South Kingstown Central 6 p.m. Johnston Narragansett 6:30 p.m. Bishop Hendricken Catholic Memorial 7 p.m. Pilgrim North Smithfield/MSC 7 p.m. Mount Hope Westerly 7 p.m. Rogers Coventry 7 p.m. East Greenwich Woonsocket 7 p.m. North Kingstown East Providence 7 p.m. Scituate Davie’s Career & Tech 7 p.m. Cranston East Portsmouth 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

*Tolman vs. Classical has been postponed due to COVID.

Massachusetts

Home Away Time Falmouth New Bedford 5 p.m. Fairhaven Sharon 6:30 p.m. Dighton-Rehoboth Greater NB RVT 6:30 p.m. North Attleboro Canton 7 p.m. Attleboro Milford 7 p.m. Taunton King Phillip 7 p.m. Durfee Barnstable 7 p.m. Somerset Berkley Apponequet 7 p.m. Millis Joseph Case 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday:

Toll Gate vs. Middletown – noon

Central Falls/BVP vs. Chariho – noon

Hope vs. Ponaganset – 1:30 p.m.

Burrillville vs. Cranston West – 2 p.m.

St. Raphael vs. West Warwick – 2 p.m.

La Salle vs. Marshfield – 2 p.m.

Moses Brown vs. Lincoln – 3:30 p.m.

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.