PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is officially back.

In the season’s first episode of the Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Taylor Begley, Sam Knox and Derwin Worrell will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Smithfield vs. North Providence.

Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub will once again join the Friday Night Blitz this season as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the region’s top talent.

Catch the Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, and stay up-to-date on scores from across the region with the 12 Sports High School Football Scoreboard.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.