PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re into Week 3 of the high school football season and some teams are looking to put another notch in the win column, while others are seeking out their first victory.
In this week’s edition of the Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Taylor Begley and Derwin Worrell will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Central vs. La Salle.
Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub also joins us as an analyst to break down the night’s games and showcase the region’s top talent.
Catch the Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, and stay up-to-date on scores from across the region with the 12 Sports High School Football Scoreboard.
More About Friday Night Blitz:
Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.
The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.
The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.
Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.