PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re into Week 3 of the high school football season and some teams are looking to put another notch in the win column, while others are seeking out their first victory.

In this week’s edition of the Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Taylor Begley and Derwin Worrell will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Central vs. La Salle.

Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub also joins us as an analyst to break down the night’s games and showcase the region’s top talent.

Catch the Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, and stay up-to-date on scores from across the region with the 12 Sports High School Football Scoreboard.

Our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week is about to kick off in the 2nd half.



La Salle leads Central, 7-6.



Highlights and Coach Mic’d Up with Central HC Mike Washington tonight at 11:15!@wpri12 @CentralHSPvd @LSAathletics @lasalleacadri @tbaicampbell @MarconeGeoff pic.twitter.com/DZq61O5a5w — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) September 22, 2023

Narragansett hosting Mt. Hope. Catch the highlights tonight on the Friday Night Blitz. @wpri12 #Blitz12 pic.twitter.com/xTnNH2OyYX — Derwin Worrell (@DerwinWorrell) September 22, 2023

