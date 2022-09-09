PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is officially back in full swing.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: St. Raphael vs. Tolman.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Cranston West – 27 West Warwick – 30 Thursday South Kingstown Narragansett Friday 5 p.m. Burrillville Barrington Friday 6 p.m. Johnston Lincoln Friday 6 p.m. Ponaganset North Smithfield/MSC Friday 6 p.m. Pilgrim East Providence Friday 6 p.m. Toll Gate Mount Hope Friday 6 p.m. Moses Brown Shea Friday 6 p.m. La Salle Curtis Friday 6 p.m. Smithfield North Providence Friday 7 p.m. Coventry Cranston East Friday 7 p.m. Westerly Chariho Friday 7 p.m. Rogers Middletown Friday 7 p.m. North Kingstown Portsmouth Friday 7 p.m. Cumberland Somerset Berkley Friday 7 p.m. Tolman St. Raphael Friday 7 p.m. Central East Greenwich Friday 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Home Away Time North Attleboro Bishop Feehan Friday 6 p.m. Seekonk Carver Friday 6 p.m. Sandwich Fairhaven Friday 6:30 p.m. Diman Case Friday 6:30 p.m. Dartmouth Bishop Stang Friday 7 p.m. Taunton New Bedford Friday 7 p.m. Attleboro Durfee Friday 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.