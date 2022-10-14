PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Week 6 of the high school football season features a bout between two Division I powerhouses.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Bishop Hendricken vs. La Salle.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home St. Raphael Mount Pleasant Chariho Lincoln Coventry North Smithfield/MSC West Warwick Johnston Middletown Toll Gate North Kingstown Barrington Westerly Cranston East Narragansett Ponaganset Mount Hope Moses Brown Pilgrim Rogers East Providence East Greenwich Tiverton Smithfield La Salle Bishop Hendricken Classical Tolman Cranston West Cumberland *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Away Home Taunton Oliver Ames North Attleboro Foxboro Stoughton Attleboro Cathedral/Matignon Bishop Stang Darthmouth Durfee Greater New Bedford RVT Somerset Berkley Fairhaven Sharon Bourne Seekonk Apponequet Dighton Rehoboth *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.