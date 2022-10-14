PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Week 6 of the high school football season features a bout between two Division I powerhouses.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Bishop Hendricken vs. La Salle.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHome
St. RaphaelMount Pleasant
CharihoLincoln
CoventryNorth Smithfield/MSC
West WarwickJohnston
MiddletownToll Gate
North KingstownBarrington
WesterlyCranston East
NarragansettPonaganset
Mount HopeMoses Brown
PilgrimRogers
East ProvidenceEast Greenwich
TivertonSmithfield
La SalleBishop Hendricken
ClassicalTolman
Cranston WestCumberland
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

AwayHome
TauntonOliver Ames
North AttleboroFoxboro
StoughtonAttleboro
Cathedral/MatignonBishop Stang
DarthmouthDurfee
Greater New Bedford RVTSomerset Berkley
FairhavenSharon
BourneSeekonk
ApponequetDighton Rehoboth
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.