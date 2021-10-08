Friday Night Blitz: Full slate as high school football season enters week 5

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite a couple of COVID-related cancelations, dozens of high school football teams are taking the field Friday night as the season enters week 5.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Narragansett vs. Pilgrim.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Pilgrim Narragansett 6 p.m. Coventry Lincoln 6 p.m. Rogers Barrington 6 p.m. La Salle Shea 6 p.m. Cranston West Central 6 p.m. Classical West Warwick 6:30 p.m. Burrillville East Providence 6:30 p.m. Mount Pleasant Moses Brown 6:30 p.m. North Kingstown Cumberland 7 p.m. Tolman Westerly 7 p.m. North Smithfield/MSC Middletown 7 p.m. Mount Hope St. Raphael 7 p.m. Johnston Chariho 7 p.m. Ponaganset Scituate 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

Away Home Time Fairhaven Joseph Case 6:30 p.m. Old Rochester Dighton-Rehoboth 6:30 p.m. Bourne Greater NB RVT 6:30 p.m. Tri-County Diman 6:30 p.m. Apponequet Somerset Berkley 7 p.m. Barnstable New Bedford 7 p.m. Bridgewater/Raynham Durfee 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on top for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.