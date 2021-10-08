Friday Night Blitz: Full slate as high school football season enters week 5

Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Despite a couple of COVID-related cancelations, dozens of high school football teams are taking the field Friday night as the season enters week 5.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Narragansett vs. Pilgrim.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHomeTime
PilgrimNarragansett6 p.m.
CoventryLincoln6 p.m.
RogersBarrington6 p.m.
La SalleShea6 p.m.
Cranston WestCentral6 p.m.
ClassicalWest Warwick6:30 p.m.
BurrillvilleEast Providence6:30 p.m.
Mount PleasantMoses Brown6:30 p.m.
North KingstownCumberland7 p.m.
TolmanWesterly7 p.m.
North Smithfield/MSCMiddletown7 p.m.
Mount HopeSt. Raphael7 p.m.
JohnstonChariho7 p.m.
PonagansetScituate7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

AwayHomeTime
FairhavenJoseph Case6:30 p.m.
Old RochesterDighton-Rehoboth6:30 p.m.
BourneGreater NB RVT6:30 p.m.
Tri-CountyDiman6:30 p.m.
ApponequetSomerset Berkley7 p.m.
BarnstableNew Bedford7 p.m.
Bridgewater/RaynhamDurfee7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on top for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

