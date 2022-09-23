PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fall is officially in the air as the high school football season is now in its third week.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: West Warwick vs. Pilgrim.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHome
EWG/Prout Central Falls/BVP/AF
Burrillville Mount Pleasant
MiddletownTolman
NarragansettMount Hope
North Smithfield/MSC – 27Toll Gate – 6
South KingstownCranston East
West WarwickPilgrim
Cranston WestSt. Raphael
BarringtonWesterly
JohnstonPonaganset
HopeTiverton
North KingstownEast Greenwich
PortsmouthBishop Hendricken
Massachusetts

AwayHome
ApponequetSeekonk
Somerset BerkleyDurfee
FranklinNorth Attleboro
Olivers AmesDighton Rehoboth
CaseOld Colony RVT
MiddleboroTaunton
Bishop FeehanSaint Mary’s
FairhavenGreater New Bedford RVT
Bishop StangCardinal Spellman
AttleboroNew Bedford
Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage

