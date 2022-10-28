PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football teams will hit the gridiron Friday night as they look to secure their playoff seeding or berth.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz, 12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Sam Knox will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: South Kingstown vs. Westerly.

This season, Providence Journal sportswriter Eric Reub is joining the Friday Night Blitz as an analyst to breakdown the night’s games and highlight the state’s top talent.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Hope – 14 Davies Career and Tech – 41 Chariho – 24 Classical – 20 Woonsocket Barrington Middletown North Smithfield/MSC Tiverton North Providence Rogers Ponaganset North Kingstown Central Mount Hope West Warwick Portsmouth Cranston East South Kingstown Westerly Smithfield Scituate Cranston West East Greenwich Cumberland Mount Pleasant Tolman Coventry East Providence Bishop Hendricken Shea La Salle *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Away Home Seekonk Case Somerset Berkley Fairhaven Dighton-Rehoboth Greater New Bedford RVT Upper Cape Cod RVT Diman RVT King Phillip North Attleboro New Bedford Dartmouth Bishop Stang Bishop Fenwick Taunton Attleboro *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.