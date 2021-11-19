Friday Night Blitz: Championships on the line with Super Bowl weekend in full swing

Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The remaining teams are taking the field for one of the last times this high school football season in hopes of taking home their respective division titles.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHomeTime Code
NarragansettChariho6 p.m.
EWG/ProutJuanita/PCD/Wheeler6 p.m.
Davies Career & TechPonaganset7 p.m.
Several other championship games are on tap for Saturday at Cranston Stadium:

  • Classical at St. Rays – noon
  • North Kingstown at Portsmouth – 3:30 p.m.
  • Central at South Kingstown – 6 p.m.

On Sunday, La Salle will face off against Hendricken at Cranston Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon.

