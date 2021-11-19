Friday Night Blitz: Championships on the line with Super Bowl weekend in full swing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The remaining teams are taking the field for one of the last times this high school football season in hopes of taking home their respective division titles.
In this week’s Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region.
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Away
|Home
|Time Code
|Narragansett
|Chariho
|6 p.m.
|EWG/Prout
|Juanita/PCD/Wheeler
|6 p.m.
|Davies Career & Tech
|Ponaganset
|7 p.m.
Several other championship games are on tap for Saturday at Cranston Stadium:
- Classical at St. Rays – noon
- North Kingstown at Portsmouth – 3:30 p.m.
- Central at South Kingstown – 6 p.m.
On Sunday, La Salle will face off against Hendricken at Cranston Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon.
More About Friday Night Blitz:
Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.
The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.
The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.
Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.