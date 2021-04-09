Friday Night Blitz: April 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is in full swing and if you can’t make it to the field Friday night, 12 Sports has you covered.

Join us at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 for the Friday Night Blitz! Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello will bring you scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Bishop Hendricken vs. Cumberland.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Home Away Time Cumberland Hendricken 5:30 p.m. South Kingstown Cranston West 5 p.m. Westerly Rogers 5:30 p.m. East Greenwich Central 6 p.m. Ponaganset Scituate 6 p.m. North Providence Narragansett 6:30 p.m. Middletown Mount Hope 7 p.m. Barrington Pilgrim 7 p.m. Smithfield Coventry 7 p.m Somerset Berkley 6:30 p.m. Bourne Seekonk 6:30 p.m. GNB Vocational Fairhaven 6:30 p.m.

*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Many games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.