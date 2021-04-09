Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores

Friday Night Blitz: April 9

High School Football

by: 12 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is in full swing and if you can’t make it to the field Friday night, 12 Sports has you covered.

Join us at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 for the Friday Night Blitz! Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello will bring you scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Bishop Hendricken vs. Cumberland.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

HomeAwayTime
CumberlandHendricken5:30 p.m.
South KingstownCranston West5 p.m.
WesterlyRogers5:30 p.m.
East GreenwichCentral6 p.m.
PonagansetScituate6 p.m.
North ProvidenceNarragansett6:30 p.m.
MiddletownMount Hope7 p.m.
BarringtonPilgrim7 p.m.
SmithfieldCoventry7 p.m
SomersetBerkley6:30 p.m.
BourneSeekonk6:30 p.m.
GNB VocationalFairhaven6:30 p.m.

*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Many games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams