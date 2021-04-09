Friday Night Blitz: April 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is in full swing and if you can’t make it to the field Friday night, 12 Sports has you covered.
Join us at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 for the Friday Night Blitz! Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello will bring you scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Bishop Hendricken vs. Cumberland.
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
|Home
|Away
|Time
|Cumberland
|Hendricken
|5:30 p.m.
|South Kingstown
|Cranston West
|5 p.m.
|Westerly
|Rogers
|5:30 p.m.
|East Greenwich
|Central
|6 p.m.
|Ponaganset
|Scituate
|6 p.m.
|North Providence
|Narragansett
|6:30 p.m.
|Middletown
|Mount Hope
|7 p.m.
|Barrington
|Pilgrim
|7 p.m.
|Smithfield
|Coventry
|7 p.m
|Somerset
|Berkley
|6:30 p.m.
|Bourne
|Seekonk
|6:30 p.m.
|GNB Vocational
|Fairhaven
|6:30 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.
Many games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.
More About Friday Night Blitz:
Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.
The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.
- Scores, schedules and highlights: High School Football »
- Complete coverage on the go: Download the 12 News app »
Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.