High school football season winds down this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The shortened high school football season is coming to a close and if you can’t make it to the field Friday night, 12 Sports has you covered.

At 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12, Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello will bring you scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the game of the week: Barrington vs. Westerly.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Home Away Time Barrington Westerly 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant Tolman 6 p.m. Middletown Rogers 7 p.m. North Kingstown Portsmouth 7 p.m. South Kingstown East Greenwich 5 p.m. Tiverton Johnston 6 p.m. Narragansett Scituate 6:30 p.m. Smithfield Ponaganset 7 p.m. North Providence Davies Career and Tech 6 p.m. Chariho EWG/Prout Co-op 7 p.m. Bishop Feehan Bishop Stang 6 p.m. Seekonk Fairhaven 6:30 p.m.

*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Many games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.