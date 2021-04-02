Friday Night Blitz: April 2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — High school football is back in Southern New England and if you can’t make it to the field, 12 Sports has you covered.

Join us at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 for the Friday Night Blitz! Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello will bring you scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: Cranston West vs. East Greenwich.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Home Away Time Shea Burrillville 6 p.m. Cranston West East Greenwich 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant Lincoln 6 p.m. Johnston Scituate 6 p.m. N.Smithfield/MSC Juanita/PCD 6:30 p.m. North Providence Smithfield 6:30 p.m. Seekonk Case 4 p.m. ORR GNB Voke 4 p.m. Wareham Fairhaven 6:30 p.m.

*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Many games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around the league and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Eyewitness Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on-air, online and on social media.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.