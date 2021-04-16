Friday Night Blitz: Several games on tap, others canceled due to weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football season is in full swing, but some games slated for Friday night have been canceled due to inclement weather.

Several games will still be played, however, and if you don’t want to break out your umbrella, 12 Sports has you covered.

Join us at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 for the Friday Night Blitz! Yianni Kourakis, Morey Hershgordon and Rosie Langello will bring you scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the game of the week: Rogers vs. Barrington.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Home Away Time Rogers Barrington 6 p.m. Ponaganset North Providence 6 p.m. Narragansett Toll Gate 6:30 p.m. Westerly Mount Hope 7 p.m. Mansfield Taunton 4:30 p.m. Saint Mary’s Bishop Stang 6 p.m. Malden Catholic Bishop Feehan 6 p.m.

*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Many games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.