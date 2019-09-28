Friday Night Blitz: 9/27

Each week in the Friday Night Blitz, Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis and reporters Ruthie Polinsky and Morey Hershgordon bring you high school football scores, highlights, and more from around Southern New England.

Several high school games are on tap for Saturday. Stay in the know with our High School Football Scoreboard.

0:34 North Kingstown vs. Hendricken

1:46 Cranston East vs. Portsmouth

2:23 Cumberland vs. East Providence

3:04 Central vs. Barrington

3:37 West Warwick vs. Lincoln

4:04 Ponaganset vs. Pilgrim

4:35 Johnston vs. Rogers

5:04 Tolman vs. Hope

5:42 Chariho vs. Scituate

6:17 North Providence vs. Tiverton

7:17 Nauset vs. Durfee

7:47 Wareham vs. Fairhaven

8:16 Taunton vs. Mansfield

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around the league and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The Eyewitness Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on-air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.