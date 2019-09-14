Friday Night Blitz 9/13

Each week in the Friday Night Blitz, Eyewitness Sports Director Yianni Kourakis and reporters Ruthie Polinsky and Morey Hershgordon bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Southern New England.

Several high school games are on tap for Saturday. Stay in the know with our High School Football Scoreboard.

This week’s matchups:

0:33 Hendricken vs. Cranston West

1:14 Barrington vs. Cranston East

1:47 La Salle vs. Monsignor Farrell

2:27 Cumberland vs. Killingly

3:17 East Providence vs. Mount Hope

3:48 Central vs. Mount Pleasant

4:16 Middletown vs. Rogers

4:56 Burrillville vs. South Kingstown

5:55 West Warwick vs. Tolman

6:24 Westerly vs. Chariho

6:56 North Providence vs. North Smithfield

7:32 Toll Gate vs. Juanita/PCD/Wheeler

7:54 Davies Career & Tech vs. Scituate

8:25 Johnston vs. Exeter-West Greenwich

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around the league and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The Eyewitness Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on-air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.