Friday Night Blitz: High school football returns after shortened spring season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following an unusual and abbreviated spring season, high school football will be back in full swing Friday night.
12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: East Providence vs. Barrington.
Don’t miss the Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com!
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Home
|Away
|Time
|Mount Hope
|Central Falls/BVP
|4 p.m.
|South Kingstown
|Narragansett
|4 p.m.
|Johnston
|Lincoln
|6 p.m.
|Davie’s Career & Tech
|North Providence
|6 p.m.
|Shea
|Moses Brown
|6 p.m.
|East Providence
|Barrington
|6:30 p.m.
|Ponaganset
|Juanita/PCD/Wheeler
|7 p.m.
|Smithfield
|Tiverton
|7 p.m.
|Westerly
|Chariho
|7 p.m.
|Rogers
|Middletown
|7 p.m.
|Cranston East
|Coventry
|7 p.m.
|Tolman
|Pilgrim
|7 p.m.
|Cranston West
|West Warwick
|7 p.m.
|Somerset Berkley
|Portsmouth
|7 p.m.
Massachusetts
|Home
|Away
|Time
|Seekonk
|Martha’s Vineyard Regional
|6 p.m.
|Dighton-Rehoboth
|Canton
|6:30 p.m.
|Diman Regional
|Joseph Case
|6:30 p.m.
|Attleboro
|Durfee
|7 p.m.
|North Attleboro
|Bishop Feehan
|7 p.m.
Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.
More About Friday Night Blitz:
Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.
The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.
The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.
- Scores, schedules and highlights: High School Football »
- Complete coverage on the go: Download the 12 News app »
Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.