Friday Night Blitz: High school football returns after shortened spring season

High School Football

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following an unusual and abbreviated spring season, high school football will be back in full swing Friday night.

12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: East Providence vs. Barrington.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

HomeAwayTime
Mount HopeCentral Falls/BVP4 p.m.
South KingstownNarragansett4 p.m.
JohnstonLincoln6 p.m.
Davie’s Career & TechNorth Providence6 p.m.
SheaMoses Brown6 p.m.
East ProvidenceBarrington6:30 p.m.
PonagansetJuanita/PCD/Wheeler7 p.m.
SmithfieldTiverton7 p.m.
WesterlyChariho7 p.m.
RogersMiddletown7 p.m.
Cranston EastCoventry7 p.m.
TolmanPilgrim7 p.m.
Cranston WestWest Warwick7 p.m.
Somerset BerkleyPortsmouth7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

HomeAwayTime
SeekonkMartha’s Vineyard Regional6 p.m.
Dighton-RehobothCanton6:30 p.m.
Diman RegionalJoseph Case6:30 p.m.
AttleboroDurfee7 p.m.
North AttleboroBishop Feehan7 p.m.
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

