Friday Night Blitz: High school football returns after shortened spring season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following an unusual and abbreviated spring season, high school football will be back in full swing Friday night.

12 Sports’ Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you high school football scores, highlights and more from around Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Game of the Week: East Providence vs. Barrington.

Friday Night Blitz at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Home Away Time Mount Hope Central Falls/BVP 4 p.m. South Kingstown Narragansett 4 p.m. Johnston Lincoln 6 p.m. Davie’s Career & Tech North Providence 6 p.m. Shea Moses Brown 6 p.m. East Providence Barrington 6:30 p.m. Ponaganset Juanita/PCD/Wheeler 7 p.m. Smithfield Tiverton 7 p.m. Westerly Chariho 7 p.m. Rogers Middletown 7 p.m. Cranston East Coventry 7 p.m. Tolman Pilgrim 7 p.m. Cranston West West Warwick 7 p.m. Somerset Berkley Portsmouth 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Massachusetts

Home Away Time Seekonk Martha’s Vineyard Regional 6 p.m. Dighton-Rehoboth Canton 6:30 p.m. Diman Regional Joseph Case 6:30 p.m. Attleboro Durfee 7 p.m. North Attleboro Bishop Feehan 7 p.m. *If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com.

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.