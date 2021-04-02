For 2nd straight weekend, Portsmouth football called off due to COVID

For the second week in a row, the Portsmouth High School football team will not be taking the field because a player has entered the COVID-19 protocol prior to each game.
The Patriots were set to play Bishop Hendricken High School last week, however, one of Portsmouth’s players tested positive for COVID-19, so the game was called off.
Then on Friday, the team announced their highly-anticipated Saturday matchup against LaSalle Academy has also been canceled because another one of their players tested positive.
It’s still up in the air whether the Patriots will take the field next week.
