FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Fairhaven High School football team is looking to finish its Cinderella run on Thursday with a state title.

The No. 8 Blue Devils (11-1) will be going after their fourth Super Bowl trophy when they face off against No. 3 Salem (10-2) in the MIAA Division VI final.

It’s Fairhaven’s first championship birth since 2000.

Before the 3 p.m. game at Gillette Stadium, a send-off celebration is being held for the team.

According to the district, the team will make drive-by stops at each school for students and faculty to wish them well before they head to Foxboro to face the Witches.