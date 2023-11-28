FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts high school football season comes to a close this week in Foxboro and Fairhaven (11-1) looks to complete its Cinderella run with a Division VI title.

They’ve powered through the postseason and now sit one win away from their first Super Bowl title since 2000, the Blue Devils are ready to bring their best to Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

“It’s definitely going to be an experience. It will be one for the books,” said Fairhaven senior running back and defensive end Nathan Pickup. “I think for a lot of these guys, they’ve been dreaming about this for awhile. So for them to be playing in Gillette is definitely going to be a dream come true for some of these guys.”

“For me, it means everything,” said senior quarterback Jayce Duarte. “I mean, I grew up going to all the games. My brother played here, all my cousins, and there wasn’t a lot of winning going on. Ever since Coach Almeida came here, we’ve turned the tides and I feel like this opportunity for us is the biggest on we’ve had in all our lives.”

The Blue Devils upset No. 1 seed Norwell in the Elite 8 and No. 4 Hudson in the Final Four. To bring home the Super Bowl title, they’ll have to top No. 2 seed Salem. The Witches enter with a 10-2 record, riding a four-game win streak.

“I think the key is going to be doing our job on defense and staying true to what we do on offense – keeping the offense moving and scoring – and just making sure we can stay in front of this game,” said Fairhaven senior running back Colby Correia.

“It will mean everything. I can’t wait! I want to do it for our seniors so bad. They deserve everything. And I want to do it for our coaches and especially our fans, who have supported us. I want to do it all for them,” said junior running back and linebacker Justin Marques.

No. 8 Fairhaven and No. 2 Salem clash Thursday at 3 p.m. for the Division VI Super Bowl Title.