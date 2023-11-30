FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – No. 8 Fairhaven defeated No. 2 Salem 26-22 in the Massachusetts Division VI football championship game Thursday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. It’s the first Super Bowl title for the Blue Devils since 2000.

“It comes full circle for me because I played here when I was 8 years old with my Pop Warner team,” said senior quarterback Jayce Duarte. “To go out like this, it’s the best thing I could ask for.”

“This just means so much,” said head coach Derek Almeida. “I grew up two blocks from the stadium we play at. I was the water boy when I was a kid. So to come up here, Gillette Stadium, win a state championship, with your home town. It’s unbelievable.”

Fairhaven upset No. 1 seed Norwell, No. 4 Hudson and the No. 2 seeded Witches on their Cinderella run.