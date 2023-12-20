PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former La Salle star defensive back and wide receiver Justin Denson put pen to paper on Wednesday afternoon, signing his letter of intent to play football for Michigan State. Denson is early enrolling and set to join the program in January.

“I don’t want to say I’m nervous because I’m a baller. I’m a competitor,” he said. “My goal is to go there, star as a freshman and make plays as a freshman, go to the college football playoffs as a freshman and just make plays win awards and make my legacy stamped and just keep going and being myself.”

The All-State star had as many as 30 Division I offers after his junior season at La Salle. He chose the Spartans over the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida and Oklahoma.

Denson last played for the Rams in 2022. He completed a prep-year at Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania this past fall.