Cranston West seeks vengeance in Super Bowl matchup against North Kingstown

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After last year’s heartbreaking playoff loss to North Kingstown, Cranston West is looking to prevent the Skippers from winning their third straight championship.

The Falcons are looking for their first state title since 2004 after winning a thriller against Central last week.

“They’re all great young men that are happy to get here and complete the journey,” Cranston West Head Coach Tom Milewski said.

The Skippers are hoping to win another Division-I Super Bowl and are gearing up knowing the Falcons are looking for vengeance.

“Just to cap off an amazing four years, three varsity seasons with just two losses for this group would be legendary for us,” North Kingstown senior Michael Ciarniello said.

Cranston West and North Kingstown are set to face off Saturday at Cranston Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon.

Eyewitness Sports will have complete coverage of all four high school football championship games taking place this weekend.