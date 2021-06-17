Cranston East’s Tom Centore leaves lasting legacy

CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) – After nearly 35 years on the sidelines, first under his late father Tony at Johnston and then leading Cranston East since 2003, Thunderbolt football coach Tom Centore is calling it career.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to coach here and be part of the whole thing. It was special to me for a lot of reasons,” Centore said.

Centore leaves Cranston as a winner with a career record 15 games over 500 and two Super Bowl rings. He also got the best of rival Cranston West more times than not.

“His calmness, his passion and his dedication and his teams always got better,” said Cranston schools athletic director Mike Traficante.

Centore said it’s the people that made the job special –the administration, the assistant coaches and the players.

“He’s generous, he cares about you and when he does something for you he does it 100 percent,” said former player Marven Mouvais.

“And the one thing I hope he clearly understands is the profound impact he has on the kids. The entire city is going to miss him,” stated Traficante.

As for Centore’s memories after hundreds of games?

“You remember certain games I think and things that happen but you remember the kids and how they grew up and changed. That’s the best part of it seeing them change from a 9th grader growing through and not in just the season but becoming men.”