Championship Saturday for RI high school football

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s championship Saturday for Rhode Island high school football teams.

It was a season like any other, and finally the best teams have made it to this point, with three games scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, two more games and two more winners will be crowned.

There were plenty of fans at Cranston stadium for D1 Power Division, LaSalle versus Hendricken.

Hendricken won the title 43 to 22, making them state champs for the ninth time in the last 10 years.

In Division 1, it was East Greenwich and Central, with Central winning their first championship since 2004.

Coventry is taking on Johnston Saturday night.

Check back for updates.

