PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From helmets and pads to uniforms and cleats, high school football isn’t cheap.

The Central High School Knights are hoping to update their look this season, but they need more cash to make it happen, so the team and their supporters are looking to the community for help.

The Knights are off to a hot start, sporting a 2-0 record on the young season. While their play on field speaks for itself, members of the school’s booster club are launching a fundraising campaign to help the boys in black and yellow look as good as they’re playing.

Tiffany Edouard, the football booster president, says each student-athlete was tasked with selling 10 tickets for a raffle, which offers a chance to win cash prizes, gift cards and services from local businesses. But they’re still roughly 200 tickets short of their goal.

“This is just a life lesson, not just on the football field: if you want something you have to work hard for it,” Edouard said. She says if they can meet their goal by Sept. 30, the jerseys will be ready for the playoffs.

“It’s maybe a 2–3 week lead time,” she added. “We should be able to have them for October games, then we’ll have playoffs and such.”

Anyone who wants to buy a raffle ticket can do so on the Central Knights Booster Club Facebook page.