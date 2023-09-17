PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Central led this game from start to finish. They would build a 22-0 lead halfway through the second quarter and never looked back.
Central beats Cranston East 44-8. Central improves to 2-1 and Cranston East falls to 0-2.
by: Derwin Worrell
