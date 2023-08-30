PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Central kicks off its season Saturday with the first of two games against tough out-of-state opponents. The Knights finished last season 4-4, 0-3 in league play, and are hoping to show improvements this fall.

“We feel like we didn’t play to the standard we could have played at last year, so I think the guys are really, really, really adamant in, kind of, getting back to Central football,” said head coach Mike Washington.

“Happy and excited about our offense this year. We’re looking to shock a little people,” said senior captain Demetrius Outland.

“Number one goal: chase a state championship,” said senior captain Avani Rodrigeus. “We’re going to come out here every day practicing hard to get that job done.”

Central is one of three Rhode Island Division I football programs beginning its season Saturday. The Knights visit Manchester Memorial (N.H.) at 1 p.m.