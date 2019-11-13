Bishop Hendricken’s Jason Onye navigating big time college offers

Bishop Hendricken’s Jason Onye has thirteen division one college offers including big-time programs such as Michigan, Arizona, Penn State, and Virginia. Onye came to Hendricken as a sophomore from North Providence planning on playing basketball, but due to his size, he was encouraged to try football for the first time since fourth grade.

Bishop Hendricken head football coach Keith Croft said his size and physicality reminded him of now Michigan Wolverine, Kwity Paye. He hopes to help Onye in navigating his college decision following the Hawks Super Bowl match-up with Portsmouth.