Pinpoint Weather 12 on WPRI.com

Bishop Hendricken’s Jason Onye navigating big time college offers

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scoreboard

Bishop Hendricken’s Jason Onye has thirteen division one college offers including big-time programs such as Michigan, Arizona, Penn State, and Virginia. Onye came to Hendricken as a sophomore from North Providence planning on playing basketball, but due to his size, he was encouraged to try football for the first time since fourth grade.

Bishop Hendricken head football coach Keith Croft said his size and physicality reminded him of now Michigan Wolverine, Kwity Paye. He hopes to help Onye in navigating his college decision following the Hawks Super Bowl match-up with Portsmouth.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com