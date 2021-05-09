Barrington tops St. Ray’s, 34-6 in Division II Super Bowl

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Hundreds take part in the 3rd annual Gianna Cirella Memorial 5k
Top Stories
7 adults dead after birthday party shooting in Colorado
Video
Weather Now: Rain Overnight; A Little Cooler Monday
Video
Large brush fire burns 50 acres in Tiverton
Video
Pandemic rules to loosen at amusement parks, road races
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Student Setbacks & Successes
Vaccine 101
The Value of Home
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Newsfeed Now
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
Monday at 5: Target 12 investigates a Lingering Layoff
Video
Top Stories
‘We need to do right by the patients’: McKee weighs in on safety conditions at Zambarano hospital
Video
WPRI 12 honored with regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 3rd year in a row
‘Jasiel was dirty’: Marijuana biz owners testify about paying bribes to former mayor
Video
RI lawmakers unveil new 20-year gambling contract with IGT, Bally’s
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
High School Football
High School
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Masters Report
Double OT
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
College
Top Stories
Barrington tops St. Ray’s, 34-6 in Division II Super Bowl
Video
Top Stories
College Roundup: Bryant baseball wins, RIC Women’s Tennis wins Little East title
Video
Narragansett wins Division IV Super Bowl, 21-13 over Ponaganset
Video
Bryant’s Mike Pressler recaps incredible journey to NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament
Video
High School football Championships: Hendricken, Central and Coventry take home titles
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
Top Stories
Monday at 5: Target 12 investigates a Lingering Layoff
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 5/7/2021: Vice President Kamala Harris
Video
The Cold Cases: Who Killed Donna Fisher?
Video
Target 12: DMV Debts
Video
Newsmakers 4/30/2021: Congressman Jim Langevin
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Gustave White Sotheby’s listing: Carnegie Harbor Drive in Portsmouth
Video
Top Stories
Health tips for National Women’s Health Week
Video
It’s Rhode Show Rewind time
Video
What Does Mom Really Want?
Video
Local gift ideas for Mother’s Day
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Nesi’s Notes
12 Gives Back
12 Salutes the Class of 2021
Cold Case Cards
Black History
Remarkable Women
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Rescue a Pet
Video Game News
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard //
High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores
Barrington tops St. Ray’s, 34-6 in Division II Super Bowl
High School Football
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
May 9, 2021 / 10:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
May 9, 2021 / 10:40 PM EDT
Barrington tops St. Ray’s, 34-6 in Division II Super Bowl
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
From toothpaste to shampoo, Scituate middle schooler collects personal hygiene products for those in need
Video
‘I didn’t think I’d be a match’: Warwick man donating kidney to his best friend
Video
NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air
Video
NASA launch from Virginia could produce brief green and violet auroras visible from the eastern US
Fresh pizza vending machine prompts curiosity and horror in Rome
RI willing to pay artist $50K to paint Raimondo’s official portrait
Video
Rocket launch visible from Southern New England
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams