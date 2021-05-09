Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores

Barrington tops St. Ray’s, 34-6 in Division II Super Bowl

High School Football

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Barrington tops St. Ray’s, 34-6 in Division II Super Bowl

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams