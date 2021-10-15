Skip to content
Police: Boy, 12, hit by car in Taunton
Coventry man arrested after crashing head on into police cruiser
For Cumberland teen, stress relief comes in the form of a yo-yo, Rubik’s Cube
Biden open to shortening length of programs in spending bill
‘You’re starting to feel that pulse’: State, local officials tour site of soon-to-be Pawtucket rail station
CDC releases COVID-19 guidance for the holidays; 273 new cases in RI
States can reserve COVID-19 shots for younger kids next week
Cities, police unions clash as vaccine mandates take effect
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Border travel restrictions to lift on Nov. 8, White House official says
FDA unlikely to rule on Merck’s COVID pill before December
The Forgotten: A Target 12 Investigators exclusive airs Monday
Portsmouth woman facing $30K in property damage after road collapse
After opening ILO investigation, AG alludes to maintaining public confidence
RI attorney general, state police investigating controversial $5M ILO contract
Blue Cross RI won’t cover new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm
Band of the Week: North Providence High School
Mic’d Up: North Kingstown Coach Eric Bush
Game of the Week: North Kingstown tops Portsmouth 31-28
Robert Kraft surprises URI football team with a lift to their next game
Team of the week: North Kingstown girls volleyball
The Forgotten: A Target 12 Investigators exclusive airs Monday
Newsmakers 10/15/2021: Providence mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune; Latino Policy Institute
Cold Case: Who Killed April Terry?
Pet Vet Shortage
Newsmakers 10/7/2021: Prov. City Council President John Igliozzi
Time for the Rhody Roundup
Rhode Show Rewind, 10/15
Up your grocery shopping game
The Rhode Home: Operation Stand Down RI
Have you signed up for Medicare yet?
Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard
High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores
Band of the Week: North Providence High School
High School Football
by:
12 Sports
Posted:
Oct 15, 2021 / 10:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 15, 2021 / 10:34 PM EDT
We’ll feature a different marching band each week on the Friday Night Blitz.
Friday Night Blitz 10/15 »
Scores, schedules and highlights:
High School Football »
Complete coverage on the go:
Download the Eyewitness News app »
