Top Stories
Now president, Biden to mark 9/11 rite amid new terror fear
‘There was pandemonium’: RI commerce secretary recounts witnessing 9/11 attacks
Video
The Game’s on 12: Patriots open 2021 season against division rival Dolphins
‘No ordinary case’: Federal prosecutors seek 11 years in prison for Jasiel Correia
Video
Red Sox lefty Sale has COVID-19, scratched from Sunday start
Red Sox lefty Sale has COVID-19, scratched from Sunday start
CDC finds unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die of COVID
Brown University launches initiative to research effects of long COVID
Video
COVID-19: RI reports 6 more deaths, 346 new cases
Video
Biden: GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules
Video
Newsfeed Now: Pres. Biden announces aggressive new plan to counter pandemic; Couple opens museum at ‘Edward Scissorhands’ home
Video
‘You’re going to New York’: 12 News photojournalist recalls 9/11 assignment
Video
Ex-McKee aide Tony Silva getting $53K state payout in unused vaca, sick time
Former Newport naval officer given life in prison in child sex case
Video
McKee’s top education adviser resigns
Warren club, site of last week’s shooting, could lose liquor license
Video
Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard //
High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores
Band of the Week: Cranston High School East
High School Football
by:
12 Sports
Posted:
Sep 10, 2021 / 11:38 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2021 / 11:38 PM EDT
We’ll feature a different marching band each week on the Friday Night Blitz.
Friday Night Blitz 9/10 »
Scores, schedules and highlights:
High School Football »
Complete coverage on the go:
Download the Eyewitness News app »
Don't Miss
‘We’re here for you’: Biweekly walks give local veterans a chance to share their stories
Video
Judge Judy returning to TV in November, with granddaughter
Two companies want to pay you $1,300 to watch scary movies
Video
Apple Cinemas to open at Warwick Mall this fall
Video
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to be filmed in Rhode Island this fall; extras needed
Steve from ‘Blue’s Clues’ is back to make things right with millennials
Walk-through Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returning to Roger Williams Park Zoo
