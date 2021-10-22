Band of the Week: Bishop Hendricken High School

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Astros oust Red Sox in ALCS with 5-0 win, reach World Series
Top Stories
Portion of Rhodes on the Pawtuxet closed after kayaker spots deterioration
Video
URI scientists studying correlation between plastics pollution, climate change
Video
On Nov. 1, no GM plants will be closed due to chip shortage
Regional airline SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
Moderna, J&J boosters now available for certain RI populations; 201 new cases reported
Video
Top Stories
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Video
Top Stories
US marks 200M COVID-19 shots shared with world
Video
RI reports 2 more deaths as CDC panel expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots
Video
Newsfeed Now: FBI finds remains at Florida reserve in Brian Laundrie search; White House plans to vaccinate 28M children age 5-11
Video
Will new variants of the coronavirus keep appearing?
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Hospital Hardships
Opioids: How to Get Help
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Memories of McCoy
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Slow Start: A Target 12 Investigation debuts Monday
Video
Top Stories
RI to hold lottery next week for 5 new medical marijuana dispensaries
Video
‘My heart sank’: RI woman’s relative buried beneath Route 37
Video
RIDOT: State highway ‘inadvertently’ built over cemetery with nearly 1,000 bodies
Video
Hundreds of bodies discovered under RI highway in search for gravesite
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Big Game Bound
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Japan 2020
Double OT
Top Stories
Astros oust Red Sox in ALCS with 5-0 win, reach World Series
Top Stories
Band of the Week: Bishop Hendricken High School
Video
Mic’d Up: Ponaganset Coach Jim Cook
Video
Game of the Week: Ponaganset beats Davies 34-12
Video
Friday Night Blitz: Some teams still unbeaten as season starts to wind down
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Slow Start: A Target 12 Investigation debuts Monday
Video
Top Stories
Small But Strong: Aspen’s Story
Video
Target 12: The Forgotten
Video
Newsmakers 10/15/2021: Providence mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune; Latino Policy Institute
Video
Cold Case: Who Killed April Terry?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Budgeting tips for the holidays
Video
Top Stories
Rhody Roundup: Have you overstayed your welcome?
Video
Rhode Show Rewind: Brendan’s big trip!
Video
In the Kitchen: Carolina Cuban Sandwich
Video
Trinity Rep’s Holiday tradition returns live with ‘A Christmas Carol’
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
Contests
12 Gives Back
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard //
High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores
Band of the Week: Bishop Hendricken High School
High School Football
by:
12 Sports
Posted:
Oct 22, 2021 / 11:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2021 / 11:34 PM EDT
We’ll feature a different marching band each week on the Friday Night Blitz.
Friday Night Blitz 10/22 »
Scores, schedules and highlights:
High School Football »
Complete coverage on the go:
Download the Eyewitness News app »
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by Morey Hershgordon
Don't Miss
Making ‘The List’: Warwick man who died after battling COVID-19 gets final wish
Video
Pilgrim seniors dedicate their last home soccer game to Warwick toddler fighting cancer
Video
Why no tusks? Poaching tips scales of elephant evolution
FBI offers $20,000 reward for information on suspect in 1981 murder
Video
Rare coin made in Colonial New England could fetch $300,000
Man shaves off renowned beard to raise money for friend’s daughter
Video
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ filming at La Salle Academy
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams