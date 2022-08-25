WOONSOCKET (WPRI) – Woonsocket is looking to make a push to the playoffs this season after the pandemic put a damper on the past few years.

“We finally had an offseason this year. Due to COVID, we had a short offseason last year and the year with COVID we didn’t even get to play,” said senior running back Vincenzo Casieri. “We’ve been in the weight room this year, we got our 7v7’s done. We’re looking a lot better this year with more time to get together.”

The Villa Novans open their season on Sept. 10 at Classical.