WESTERLY (WPRI) — The Bulldogs reached the division two semi-finals in each of the last two seasons, now they six senior captains are looking to push them even further.

“Been playing with these guys for 10 years now, since we were eight,” said senior captain Mitchell McCloud. “We have the best bond I’ve ever seen. We have a lot of leadership that’s going to show this year.”

“We have some great experience on this team especially when it comes to playoff time,” said senior captain Lance Williams. “We know that we can get over the hump we just need to put the work in to get over the hump.”

The Bulldogs open their season against Chariho on Friday, September 9th.