WAKEFIELD (WPRI) — After a playoff loss to Central in 2021, the South Kingstown football team is ready to turn the page. Led by senior quarterback Rian O’Rourke, the team is confident as they head in to the first game of the season.

“It’s super exciting, going into senior year you get your shot to be top dog, we have a good chance in D2 now that the powerhouses are in D1 so we’re just showing up working hard everyday, getting better everyday,” said O’Rourke. “We’ve got a new group this year, but everyone is stepping up so we’ll be alright.”

The Rebels open their season against Narragansett on Friday, September 9.