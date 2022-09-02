PONAGANSET (WPRI) — Coming off a division four state championship, the Chieftans look to repeat as top dogs. The team is young, but senior leadership has the team ready to pick up where they left off.

“We’re young, we’re playing physical though,” said senior running back Nicholas Baccala. “Everyone’s excited to play nobody’s scared of moving up we’re all ready to play, we’re all ready to go hit, we’re just ready to play. I was always a younger kid obviously but now I have people looking up to me as I’m the senior, the big guy on campus I guess you could call it. I just do my best, say some words, get some people fired up and we go out and play some ball.”

The Chieftans take on North Smithfield against the co-op on September 9th.