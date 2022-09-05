EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The Cavaliers finished second in division four last year, behind eventual champion Ponaganset. Now that the Chieftains have moved up to division three, that opens the door for the Cavs to make a Super Bowl run behind some big plays.

“It’s a show, it’s a show on offense,” said senior Enrique Mitogo-Edjang. “We’re expecting a lot of big plays this year, a lot of yards. After offense, defense is going to come out there and stop them and go back on offense and score again.”

“There’s a lot of talent, we got a lot of dogs on this team,” said senior Cincere Matthews. “A lot of people that’s willing to play and ready to win, that’s the goal. Make it far and bring home what’s ours.”

The Cavs open their season against Tiverton on Saturday, September 10th.