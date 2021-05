(WPRI) — Check out our highlights from Saturday’s semifinal matchups between North Kingstown vs Bishop Hendricken and East Greenwich vs Burrillville.

-Ponaganset advances to the Division IIII final after beating EWG/Prout-co op 14-12

-Bishop Hendricken defeats North Kingstown 14-7 and will play Lasalle in the Super Bowl

-East Greenwich defeats Burrillville 24-13 and will play Central for the title