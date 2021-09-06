High School Football Preview: Saint Rays fueled by Super Bowl loss

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – The Saint Raphael Saints are coming off a Division II Super Bowl appearance where they lost to Barrington. That tough loss has stung all offseason and the Saints are fueled by it heading into the fall.

Saint Rays returns a lot of firepower on offense. The Saints hope this helps them make another title run.

“A lot of us never had the experience, to even be in the finals against anybody at all, and now that we have that experience, we got our butt kicked, but it’s whatever, we’re going to come back and clap back better than ever, no matter what,” said senior captain Napoleon Debarros.

“Offensively, I think we’re going to be very unpredictable i think we have the best guys at all the positions on our team, so I feel like not many teams are going to know what to do against us because we can hurt you in so many ways,” said Andre Depina-Gray, another senior captain for the Saints.