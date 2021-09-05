High School Football Preview: Pilgrim more experienced with better team chemistry this fall

WARWICK (WPRI) – Pilgrim is coming off an 0-2 spring season in Divsion II-B, but the team has already shown improvement this fall. The Patriots narrowly defeated East Greenwich on Friday in the Injury Fund game. East Greenwich is a quality opponent, coming off a Division I Super Bowl appearance.

The Patriots are building off a spring season that allowed younger players to gain some experience.

“Guys look great, I mean, we worked out all summer. We were going twice a week for nine weeks as soon as the school year ended, so a lot of these young guys that got to play in the spring, they got a lot of playing time and they’re picking up everything really quickly,” said head coach Blake Simpson.

“The biggest thing is, this year, the new team has a year under its belt and we’re definitely more experienced and built chemistry more,” said senior quarterback Connor Widmer. “We’re definitely going to be a stronger team”