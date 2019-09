BUFFALO, N.Y. (WPRI) — Unlike other AFC East road trips to face the Dolphins and Jets, Tom Brady and the Patriots have largely dominated the Bills in Western New York since the early part of the dynasty.

New England has lost just one game in Buffalo since 2003 and in those wins averaged close to 20 points better. But for Sunday, throw that all out the window. It’s the first time the Patriots are facing a 3-0 Bills squad and they’re fully aware Bills Mafia has long awaited the chance to down their archrival on home turf.