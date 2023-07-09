MIDDLETOWN (WPRI) – Consensus Top 50 prospect Alex Clemmey is expecting to hear his name called in Sunday night’s Major League Baseball draft. The left-handed pitcher, who flashed a fastball that topped out at 98 miles per hour this Spring, is projected to go in the late first round or second round.

The Bishop Hendricken product was named Rhode Island’s Gatorade Player of the Year. He is already set to play collegiately at Vanderbilt but could opt to sign with the organization that drafts him.

Phone in hand, Clemmey is ready to see who picks him tonight. #MLBDraft @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/nZDR6QDce7 — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) July 9, 2023

Watch the video above as 12 Sports reporter Sam Knox caught up with Clemmey, and his father Ian, moments before the draft at their home in Middletown.