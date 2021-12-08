Hendricken’s Thomas earning more trust, time under Cox

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken alum SeBastian Thomas has made a splash at URI. From originally being tabbed as a redshirt target, the rookie guard has earned trust and more playing time through his play on the floor.

In each of the last four games, Thomas has played double digit minutes. He did that only once in the first six games of the season. And as head coach David Cox has given him a longer leash, Thomas has excelled. He’s notched 14 assists against only five turnovers. For the season he’s one dime shy of a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio.

With the injury to Jalen Carey, Thomas has taken ownership of his new role off the bench spelling elder statesmen Jeremy Sheppard and Ish El-Amin and sophomore Ish Leggett.