WARWICK (WPRI) – It looks like we know who will be the next big football star from Rhode Island.

Bishop Hendricken’s Naeshaun Montgomery has the attention of many of the best college programs in the country. The wide receiver recently earned scholarship offers from the University of Maryland and the University of South California.

“I knew since I was a little kid I wanted to play football,” the youngster said. “Ever since my name got out there, I’ve continued to work.”

“Two years from now he’s probably going to have 40-50 offers,” his father Kashif told 12Sports. “That’s the goal.”

“And then you gotta make a decision. It’s his career, it’s his life. He gotta make a decision by himself.”