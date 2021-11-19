Hendricken’s Blackmon to be inducted into Boston College Hall of Fall

(WPRI) – Former Bishop Hendricken All-American Will Blackmon is back in New England this weekend. The 10-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion will be in Chestnut Hill, Mass. at his alma mater as he’s one of nine former student-athletes to be inducted into the Boston College Athletics Hall of Fame.

Blackmon had a standout career with the Eagles. From 2002-05 he tortured opponents in all three phases. He was one of the nation’s best cornerbacks, returned punts and kickoffs and made a seamless transition to receiver his senior year after not playing the position his first three seasons.

Nine 🦅 Gain Induction to 𝐁𝐂 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐞



In the first induction cycle in two years, BC is adding eight former athletes and one administrator into the Hall of Fame tonight 🏆



Blackmon will be inducted on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s football game against Florida State at 12 p.m.