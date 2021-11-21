Hendricken wins 4th straight state championship over La Salle

CRANSTON (WPRI) – It’s a tradition unlike any other. Bishop Hendricken and La Salle met Sunday for the 12th straight time in the state championship game, with the Hawks coming out on top 49-40.

It was an instant-classic filled with explosive offensive plays. As Hendricken head coach Keith Croft said, his team just made two more plays than La Salle did.

Hendricken led 42-40 in the fourth quarter, the Hawks defense came up with a big stop and handed the ball back over to the offense. Defensive end and running back Brandyn Durand closed it out with a 46-yard touchdown from the wildcat formation with under three minutes to go. The senior captain was named MVP of the Super Bowl.

Hendricken would hang on to win its fourth straight championship and 11th out of the last 12.